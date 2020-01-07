Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Early flurries, breezy, very cold Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flurries early, then clearing, breezy and very cold Tuesday night. Lows in the teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with wind chills from 0 to 10. High: 27, Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy but much warmer. High: 47, Low: 45

Friday: Cloudy with light rain then plunging temps. High: 50, Low: 32

Saturday: Rain, snow, ice. High: 38, Low: 22

Sunday: Snow ends early, partly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny, morning snow showers. High: 36, Low: 21

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day. High: 40, Low: 31



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Iran launches 'tens' of missiles at Iraqi air base housing US Troops: state TV
Chicago area residents vacationing in Puerto Rico experience earthquake
Man accused of eating part of victim in gruesome mutilation death, police say
Chicago police warn of Gold Coast robberies
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Show More
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
Unicorn face mask blamed for burning girls' skin
DraftKings investigating 'Bachelor' couple for allegedly cheating to win $1M fantasy sports prize
Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in Chicago area
Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 2019
More TOP STORIES News