CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flurries early, then clearing, breezy and very cold Tuesday night. Lows in the teens.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with wind chills from 0 to 10. High: 27, Low: 20
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy but much warmer. High: 47, Low: 45
Friday: Cloudy with light rain then plunging temps. High: 50, Low: 32
Saturday: Rain, snow, ice. High: 38, Low: 22
Sunday: Snow ends early, partly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 24
Monday: Mostly sunny, morning snow showers. High: 36, Low: 21
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day. High: 40, Low: 31
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Early flurries, breezy, very cold Tuesday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News