Chicago AccuWeather: Early fog, warm Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning fog, partial clearing and warm Monday. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Morning fog. High: 80, Low: 64

Tuesday: Nice. High: 82, Low: 62

Wednesday: Warm, dry. High: 84, Low: 64

Thursday: Few storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Warm, isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Saturday: Few showers, storms. High: 82, Low: 64

Sunday: Showers early. High: 76, Low: 57



