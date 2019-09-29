Chicago AccuWeather: Early showers, storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers, storms possible in the early morning on Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms possible in the morning. High: 68, Low: 66
Monday: Warm, muggy. High: 86, Low: 72
Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 85, Low: 66
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 55
Thursday: Possible early showers. High: 62, Low: 45
Friday: Brief showers. High: 61, Low: 46
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 50
