Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Early storms, cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and warm Sunday, with storms ending by mid-morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Showers early. High: 80, Low: 66

Monday: Sunny. High: 82, Low: 64

Tuesday: Nice. High: 82, Low: 62

Wednesday: Warm, dry. High: 84, Low: 64

Thursday: Warm. High: 85, Low: 67

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Saturday: Few showers, storms. High: 82, Low: 70



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds 2,200 preserved fetuses on property of deceased abortion doctor
Teen shot near Joliet's Mexican Independence Parade
Chicago man denied bond for alleged sex assault at Oak Brook hotel
O'Hare emergency exercise turns airport into disaster area
South Side thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property: police
Motorcyclist killed in Lawndale crash, police say
Chicago chef leads new concept restaurant at Crate & Barrel in Oak Brook
Show More
Rabid bat found in Beverly
Teen returns to football after losing leg
Woman fighting to keep emotional support monkeys
Two new cases of Legionnaires' disease in Batavia
Latina Expo underway in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News