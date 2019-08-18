Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Evening showers, then dry overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Evening showers, then dry overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with morning storms likely. High: 83, Low: 68

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 61

Tuesday: Warmer with humidity increasing. High: 87, Low: 70

Wednesday: Storms possible. High: 86, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Some clouds, slightly warmer. High: 84, Low: 65



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Air and Water Show takes flight despite delays
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Illinois sues company after lead found in village's water
Girl, 12, shot after bullet flies into home
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Family finds live frog in container of organic salad greens
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Show More
Milwaukee brewery recalls 'explosive' beer
Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting ID'd
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
Airport worker fired for giving passenger 'You ugly!' note
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
More TOP STORIES News