WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Evening showers

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chilly and clear on Monday. Highs in 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 55, Low: 37

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 51, Low: 36

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 60, Low: 48

Friday: Increasing clouds with light showers. High: 61, Low: 46

Saturday: Windy and cooler. High: 54, Low: 40

Sunday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 32


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
October snowfall in Chicagoland
Hurricane Michael: 'Nothing left' after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; 13 killed
More Weather
Top Stories
Billboard seeks public's help in solving Grundy County's only cold case
Boy, 15, fatally shot in the face in Austin
Woman brutally beaten on South Side; possible attacker released without charges
Model shot in neck while driving to work
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Lyric Opera of Chicago musicians ratify new contract less than week after strike
1 hurt after car crashes into ambulance in Calumet City
Girl, 5, killed and 7 injured in SW Side crash
Show More
Pit bull shot in face undergoing treatment
Man charged with crashing stolen vehicle while eluding cops, leaving 3 kids hurt
4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at child's 1st birthday party
Safety group wants Hyundai, Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
More News