Chicago AccuWeather: Heat wave continues Saturday; scattered storms possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Extreme heat continues Saturday with a chance of scattered storms. High of 94.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with strong storms at night. High: 96, Low: 73

Sunday Isolated storms, heat breaks. High: 82, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny and very nice. High: 79, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 85, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 68



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
