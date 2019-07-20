CHICAGO (WLS) -- Extreme heat continues Saturday with a chance of scattered storms. High of 94.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with strong storms at night. High: 96, Low: 73
Sunday Isolated storms, heat breaks. High: 82, Low: 65
Monday: Sunny and very nice. High: 79, Low: 61
Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 63
Wednesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65
Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 85, Low: 67
Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 68
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Heat wave continues Saturday; scattered storms possible
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News