Chicago AccuWeather: Few showers early, then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A few showers early and then clearing gradually Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 79, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers early, cooler. High: 67, Low: 49

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 52

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 76, Low: 56

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 69


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
