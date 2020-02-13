Chicago AccuWeather: Few showers early, then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A few showers early and then clearing gradually Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 79, Low: 59
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers early, cooler. High: 67, Low: 49
Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 52
Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 76, Low: 56
Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 63
Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 69
