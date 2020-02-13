Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Few showers overnight, thunder possible south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Few showers overnight with thunder possible in southern suburbs. Lows in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler with rain early south. High: 47, Low: 29

Tuesday: Pleasant, mild. High: 51, Low: 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, mix early. High: 48, Low: 30

Thursday: Mild, warm. High: 57, Low: 34

Friday: Cloudy, cooling down. High: 39, Low: 25

Saturday: Sunny. High: 44, Low: 29

Sunday: Some clouds, mild. High: 54, Low: 42



