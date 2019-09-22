Chicago AccuWeather: Flash flood watch overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A flash flood watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Monday. Heaviest rain will hit from Chicago to its northern and western suburbs.
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 75, Low: 59
Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 57
Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 64
Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 55
Thursday: Pleasant. High: 72, Low: 61
Friday: Warm, with possible storms. High: 82, Low: 67
Saturday: Early showers. High: 75, Low: 60
