Chicago AccuWeather: Flash flood watch overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A flash flood watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Monday. Heaviest rain will hit from Chicago to its northern and western suburbs.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 75, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 64

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 55

Thursday: Pleasant. High: 72, Low: 61

Friday: Warm, with possible storms. High: 82, Low: 67

Saturday: Early showers. High: 75, Low: 60



