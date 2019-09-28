Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Flash floods possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in the Chicago area from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms possible in the morning. High: 68, Low: 66

Monday: Warm, muggy. High: 86, Low: 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 85, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 55

Thursday: Possible early showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Friday: Brief showers. High: 61, Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 50



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
