WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries, freezing drizzle Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drizzle, freezing rain and some flurries possible Wednesday morning. Areas north of the city may see up to half an inch of dusting.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Light snow. High: 32, Low: 21

Thursday: Some sun and milder. High: 37, Low: 29

Friday: Warming up. High: 43, Low: 28
Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 46, Low: 32

Sunday: More clouds. High: 43, Low: 34

Monday: Scattered rain. High: 45, Low: 32

Tuesdayday: Mild. High: 42, Low: 30

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Take a look at January's climate information for the Chicago area
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
First Chicago shooting victim of 2019 is boy, 12, shot through window at home
Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $425M jackpot
Chicago police officer commits suicide on NW Side
3 juveniles charged with driving stolen car that hit CTA bus in Avondale
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to Sugar Bowl
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
Show More
Take a look at January's climate information for the Chicago area
14-year-old driver reportedly causes deadly crash
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
More News