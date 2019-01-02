WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries, freezing drizzle Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drizzle, freezing rain and some flurries possible Wednesday. Highs int he low 30s.

Wednesday: Light snow. High: 32, Low: 21

Thursday: Some sun and milder. High: 37, Low: 29

Friday: Warming up. High: 43, Low: 28
Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 46, Low: 32

Sunday: More clouds. High: 43, Low: 34

Monday: Scattered rain. High: 45, Low: 32

Tuesdayday: Mild. High: 42, Low: 30

