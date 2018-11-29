WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries possible, maybe freezing rain Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Flurries possible Thursday afternoon with the potential for freezing rain and drizzle at night. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Flurries and drizzle early. High: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Cloudy. High: 39, Low: 34

Saturday: Rainy. High: 46, Low: 38

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High: 42, Low: 31

Monday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 27

Tuesday: Chance of snow. High: 29, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 19

