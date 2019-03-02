WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold temps on Sunday. Morning flurries and light snow. Highs in 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Snow showers south of the city. High: 22, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 4

Tuesday: Sunny and still cold. High: 24, Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 33, Low: 19

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 20

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 36, Low: 27

Saturday: Wintry mix and windy. High: 29, Low: 11

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
