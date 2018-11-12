WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries to the south and east

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Flurries to the south and east and then gradually clearing with lows in the mid-teens to low-20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very cold with wind chill. High: 29, Low: 18

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 38, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain to the south and east. High: 43, Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer. High: 44, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 36, Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 34, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 42, Low: 32


