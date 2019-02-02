WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Fog, drizzle on Sunday

Watch the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fog and drizzle on Sunday. Highs in 40s.

Sunday: Foggy with drizzle. High: 46, Low: 45

Monday: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. High: 52, Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High: 30, Low: 27
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 29

Thursday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 25, Low: 14

Saturday: Cold and dry. High: 22, Low: 17

