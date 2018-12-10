WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy and cold Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dense fog early in areas away from the lake Monday with highs in the mid-30s.

Monday: Early fog. High: 36, Low: 24

Tuesday: Sunny and tranquil. High: 38, Low: 28
Wednesday: Light wintry mix possible. High: 39, Low: 30

Thursday: Rain likely. High: 40, Low: 33

Friday: Light rain early. High: 40, Low: 30

Saturday: Partial clearing and warmer. High: 46, Low: 33

Sunday: Rain late. High: 42, Low: 28


