Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy, cloudy, freezing drizzle Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Foggy and cloudy Saturday with freezing drizzle to drizzle. Highs in the mid- to upper-30s.
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 39, Low: 37
Sunday: Foggy with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 39
Monday: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. High: 52, Low: 25
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High: 33, Low: 26
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 29
Thursday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 20
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 25, Low: 17
