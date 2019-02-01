WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy, cloudy, freezing drizzle Saturday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Foggy and cloudy Saturday with freezing drizzle to drizzle. Highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 39, Low: 37

Sunday: Foggy with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 39

Monday: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. High: 52, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High: 33, Low: 26
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 29

Thursday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 25, Low: 17

