Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy, cold with a stray shower possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Foggy and cold Friday night with a stray shower possible. Lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Windy, sunny, milder. High: 57, Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. Cooler by the lake. High: 52, Low: 33

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 60, Low: 41

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 55, Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 65, Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 59, Low: 44



