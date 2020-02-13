Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy, cold with a stray shower possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Foggy and cold Friday night with a stray shower possible. Lows around 30.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy, sunny, milder. High: 57, Low: 44: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. Cooler by the lake. High: 52, Low: 33: Sunny and nice. High: 60, Low: 41: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 55, Low: 42: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 65, Low: 45: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 45: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 59, Low: 44