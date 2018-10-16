WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday morning

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Highs in the mid- to upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Frost early and windy. High: 56, Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 48, Low: 34

Thursday: Clear with bright sunshine. High: 55, Low: 39

Friday: Partly cloudy with a light shower. High: 61, Low: 43

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 53, Low: 34

Sunday: Partly cloudy, some lake effect showers to the east. High: 49, Low: 32

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 55, Low: 40

