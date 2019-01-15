WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, cloudy Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Patchy freezing drizzle could cause ice glaze in some areas Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Freezing drizzle early and cloudy. High: 32, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 22

Thursday: Cloudy with snow to the south. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 22
Saturday: Very cold with sticking snow. High: 26, Low: 9

Sunday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 15, Low: 7

Monday: Sunny and cold. High: 20, Low: 8

