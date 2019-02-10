WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle Sunday evening

See the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light snow will fall on Sunday with freezing drizzle in the evening. Highs in 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Snow showers likely. High: 29, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 36, Low: 19

Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 33, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 45, Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 36, Low: 14

Saturday: Quiet. High: 27, Low: 15

