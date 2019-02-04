Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain late on Tuesday

Freezing rain late Tuesday, which will be an AccuWeather Alert Day. Highs in low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Mostly cloudy with ice at night. High: 31, Low: 27: Cloudy with light rain early. High: 35, Low: 33: Cloudy with freezing rain changing to rain and then to snow. High: 44, Low: 16: Mostly sunny and much colder High: 18, Low: 7: Cold and sunny. High: 24, Low: 18: Cloudy with light snow likely. High: 27, Low:19: Dry. High: 30, Low: 21