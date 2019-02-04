WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain late on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Freezing rain late Tuesday, which will be an AccuWeather Alert Day. Highs in low 30s.

Tuesday: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Mostly cloudy with ice at night. High: 31, Low: 27

Wednesday: Cloudy with light rain early. High: 35, Low: 33

Thursday: Cloudy with freezing rain changing to rain and then to snow. High: 44, Low: 16
Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder High: 18, Low: 7

Saturday: Cold and sunny. High: 24, Low: 18

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow likely. High: 27, Low:19

Monday: Dry. High: 30, Low: 21

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
