Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Freezing rain late Tuesday, which will be an AccuWeather Alert Day. Highs in low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Mostly cloudy with ice at night. High: 31, Low: 27

Wednesday: Cloudy with light rain early. High: 35, Low: 33

Thursday: Cloudy with freezing rain changing to rain and then to snow. High: 47, Low: 16
Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder High: 18, Low: 7

Saturday: Cold and sunny. High: 24, Low: 19

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow likely. High: 27, Low:19

Monday: Dry. High: 30, Low: 21

