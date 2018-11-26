WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Frigid cold Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures will reach the low 20s on Tuesday, but wind chill will make it feel like only 5-15 degrees.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Very cold. High: 23, Low: 9

Wednesday: Dim sunshine. High: 26, Low: 15

Thursday: Drizzle late. High: 36, Low: 31
Friday: Milder. High: 39, Low: 33

Saturday: Rainy. High: 45, Low: 36

Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 42, Low: 33

Monday: Light rain expected. High: 39, Low: 30


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
After snowstorm, temps to drop to single digits in some Chicago suburbs
Kids fly down Lisle sledding hill
Find a Chicago area warming center near you
Blizzard Warning in effect for Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
Slain CPD Officer Jimenez remembered during funeral service
After snowstorm, temps to drop to single digits in some Chicago suburbs
Rigged reviews? Naperville restaurateur claims Yelp hurt business
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Truck left hanging over Chicago River after crashing on South Side bridge
Chicagoan and ex-Trump adviser George Papadopoulos goes to prison kicking
Christine Blasey Ford speaks out about life after Kavanaugh accusations
Judge accepts novel plea deal for Chicago terrorist Adel Daoud
Show More
Chicago mayoral election: 21 file to run
Chinese researcher claims to have created first gene-edited babies
See pets ready to adopt on Giving Tuesday
More News