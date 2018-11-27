WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Frigid cold

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures remain in the high 20s for one more day with light snow possible Wednesday night.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 27, Low: 25

Thursday: Light snow early then cloudy. High: 35, Low: 30
Friday: Ice possible early and breezy. High: 40, Low: 36

Saturday: Rainy. High: 44, Low: 36

Sunday: Light mix of rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 30

Monday: Snow showers late. High: 38, Low: 27

Tuesday: Snow possible. High: 30, Low: 22

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
