Chicago AccuWeather: Frost advisory overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There's a frost advisory in effect over night. Saturday will have a high of 58 with a chance of rain in the evening.

Saturday: After a sunny start, increasing clouds with late-day showers. High: 58, Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 57

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer with rain to the north. High: 78, Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 71, Low: 58

Wednesday: mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 72, Low: 57

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 55

