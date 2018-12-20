Chicago AccuWeather: Get ready for a temperature drop

CHICAGO (WLS) --Get ready for a temperature drop into the upper-20s.
Thursday: Light rain. High: 46, Low: 28
Friday: Windy with flurries early. High: 35, Low: 24
Saturday: Nice day. High: 37, Low: 26
Sunday: Quiet. High: 38, Low: 23
Monday: Some clouds. High: 36, Low: 29
Tuesday: Snow possible. High: 35, Low: 23
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 24
