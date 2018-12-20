Chicago AccuWeather: Get ready for a temperature drop

Get ready for a temperature drop into the upper-20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourLight rain. High: 46, Low: 28Windy with flurries early. High: 35, Low: 24Nice day. High: 37, Low: 26Quiet. High: 38, Low: 23Some clouds. High: 36, Low: 29Snow possible. High: 35, Low: 23Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 24