Chicago AccuWeather: Get ready for a temperature drop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Get ready for a temperature drop into the upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Light rain. High: 46, Low: 28

Friday: Windy with flurries early. High: 35, Low: 24

Saturday: Nice day. High: 37, Low: 26

Sunday: Quiet. High: 38, Low: 23
Monday: Some clouds. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Snow possible. High: 35, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 24


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
