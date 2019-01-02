WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Gradually clearing and cold

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold but clouds gradually clearing Wednesday night. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. High: 39, Low: 28

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 45, Low: 30
Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 49, Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a drizzle late. High: 45, Low: 40

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 48, Low: 38

Tuesdayday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High: 38, Low: 26

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 37, Low: 22

