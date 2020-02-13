Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Gusty storms, showers, heavy rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gusty storms and showers with the threat of heavy rain Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67
Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 92, Low: 74

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot, a few storms. High: 95, Low: 75

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 92, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny and mainly dry. High: 90, Low: 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 70


