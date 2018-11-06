WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Gusty winds intensify on Election Day

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gusty winds on Election Day with spotty showers early. High of 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Windy with spotty morning rain. High: 50, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 43, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry with light snow at night. High: 41, Low: 28

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 37, Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 38, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 25


