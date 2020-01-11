Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorm, with wintry mix further north Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms Friday night. A wintry mix will fall to the far north. Lows range from around 30 to the north to around 40 in areas south.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold. High: 27, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurries early. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 45, Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 24, Low: 10

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 27, Low: 16



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
How to prepare for an ice storm
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Sen. Durbin pushing legislation to better track hate crimes
Free mental health initiative in Pilsen aims to break stigma
More than $100K taken in Logan Square dispensary burglary: police
Show More
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Coyote captured after 2 attacks, series of sightings
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
Volunteer musicians bring 'healing power of music' to Chicago patients
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
More TOP STORIES News