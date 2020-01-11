Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorm, with wintry mix further north Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms Friday night. A wintry mix will fall to the far north. Lows range from around 30 to the north to around 40 in areas south.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 19
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold. High: 27, Low: 22
Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurries early. High: 36, Low: 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 44, Low: 27
Wednesday: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 45, Low: 17
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 24, Low: 10
Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 27, Low: 16
