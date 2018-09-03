WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, lightning expected Monday afternoon

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook, Will and DuPage County were previously under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lake and McHenry Counties were previously under a tornado warning, but that warning has been lifted.

Heavy storms possible Monday afternoon with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for northern counties until midnight. Still muggy with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Scattered storms on Labor Day. High: 84, Low: 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 73

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 74, Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 72, Low: 63

Saturday: Scattered showers. High: 75 Low: 63

Sunday: Isolated storms. High: 76, Low: 60

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
