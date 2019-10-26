Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain overnight, Flood Watch in effect until early Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain expected to move through the area until late Saturday evening, with a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m. Lows in the upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 60, Low: 44: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 51, Low: 36: Chilly, early rain. High: 45, Low: 35: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 46, Low: 41: Cold and rainy Halloween. High: 46, Low: 33: Cold and clearing. High: 42, Low: 29: Still chilly. High: 47, Low: 38