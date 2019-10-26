CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain expected to move through the area until late Saturday evening, with a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m. Lows in the upper 40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 60, Low: 44
Monday: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 51, Low: 36
Tuesday: Chilly, early rain. High: 45, Low: 35
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 46, Low: 41
Thursday: Cold and rainy Halloween. High: 46, Low: 33
Friday: Cold and clearing. High: 42, Low: 29
Saturday: Still chilly. High: 47, Low: 38
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain overnight, Flood Watch in effect until early Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News