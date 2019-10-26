Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain overnight, Flood Watch in effect until early Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain expected to move through the area until late Saturday evening, with a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m. Lows in the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 60, Low: 44

Monday: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 51, Low: 36

Tuesday: Chilly, early rain. High: 45, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 46, Low: 41

Thursday: Cold and rainy Halloween. High: 46, Low: 33

Friday: Cold and clearing. High: 42, Low: 29

Saturday: Still chilly. High: 47, Low: 38



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU negotiations down to 'major issues' on 10th day of strike
1 killed when van crashes into McCormick Place, catches fire: officials
Man charged with sharing videos of child sexual abuse, torture
Meet the South Asian community that helped create Chicago's Little India
Man's stomach naturally brews alcohol
Body found washed up on beach in Edgewater
It's a fine target': Census bureau to fight misinformation
Show More
ACT testing postponed for students as teachers strike continues
Toss old meds, vaping devices at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Judge rules against student athletes seeking to compete in playoffs during strike
O'Hare security in question after 2 men board flight under same name
Thousands attend Walk to End Alzheimer's at Soldier Field
More TOP STORIES News