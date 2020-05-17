Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 p.m. Widespread showers Sunday morning give way to the potential for severe storms in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Breezy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 50

Monday: Chilly with lingering showers. High: 56, Low: 49

Tuesday: Drizzle possible, still chilly. High: 58, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 65, Low: 50

Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 68, Low: 52

Friday: Stay storms possible. High: 75, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly clear, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 56



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PM storms bring risk of flash flooding, even a tornado
Churches reopen for services in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order
1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car in Lakeview: police
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
WATCH: Mass from Holy Name Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Show More
'I think they're rushing it': Chicago Ford assembly plant employees return to work
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Temporary COVID-19 drive-thru test site opens in Gold Coast
Gym teacher's burpee challenge keeps students active at home
Chicago boy, 12, fatally shot in Gary: Lake County coroner's office
More TOP STORIES News