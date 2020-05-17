Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 p.m. Widespread showers Sunday morning give way to the potential for severe storms in the afternoon. Highs near 70.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Breezy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 50: Chilly with lingering showers. High: 56, Low: 49: Drizzle possible, still chilly. High: 58, Low: 49: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 65, Low: 50: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 68, Low: 52: Stay storms possible. High: 75, Low: 53: Mostly clear, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 56