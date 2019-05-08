Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, storms possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain and storms, some possibly severe, in the evening and overnight hours Wednesday. Lows in the 50s north, 60s south.
Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 43
Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 57, Low: 42
Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 61, Low: 47
Sunday: Mostly sunny, some isolated showers. High: 60, Low: 44
Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 64, Low: 49
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 73, Low: 50
Wednesday: Morning rain, evening storms, warmer to the south. High: 64, Low: 51
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
