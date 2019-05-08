Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, storms possible overnight

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain and storms, some possibly severe, in the evening and overnight hours Wednesday. Lows in the 50s north, 60s south.

Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 57, Low: 42

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 61, Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, some isolated showers. High: 60, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 64, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 73, Low: 50

Wednesday: Morning rain, evening storms, warmer to the south. High: 64, Low: 51


