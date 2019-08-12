Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, strong thunderstorms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms, heavy rain threat Monday night. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 81, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 62

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82, Low: 66

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Sunday: Sunny, dry, hot. High: 88, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny, muggy and hot. High: 89, Low: 72



