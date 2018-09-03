CHICAGO (WLS) --Tuesday will be hot and humid, with highs near 90 degrees. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 73
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 65
Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. High: 73, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62
Saturday: Rain likely. High: 73 Low: 61
Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 61
Monday: Nice. High: 77, Low: 63
