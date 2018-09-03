WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and humid with highs near 90

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tuesday will be hot and humid, with highs near 90 degrees. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 73

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 65

Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. High: 73, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62

Saturday: Rain likely. High: 73 Low: 61

Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 61

Monday: Nice. High: 77, Low: 63

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
