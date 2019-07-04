Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and muggy 4th of July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and muggy Fourth of July with scattered storms in the evening. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 90, Low: 72
Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 63
Sunday Sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 61
Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 65
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 72
