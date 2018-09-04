WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and muggy, but dry

EMBED </>More Videos

Hot and muggy, but Tuesday evening will be dry with a low of 73 in the city. Widespread showers expected Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hot and muggy, but Tuesday evening will be dry with a low of 73 in the city. Widespread showers expected Wednesday afternoon.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 85, Low: 64

Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. High: 69, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62

Saturday: Rain likely far south. High: 71, Low: 61

Sunday: Showers mainly south. High: 73, Low: 62

Monday: Nice. High: 74, Low: 56

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 59

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Tropical Storm Gordon: This year's storm name list
Severe weather cancels flights, impacts Labor Day weekend travel
More Weather
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace ahead of Van Dyke trial
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
CPS students head back to school
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Thrift shop receives 2,100-gram donation of pot
Fan spray paints Chicago Bears field on his lawn
Show More
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
Key players in Van Dyke trial
More than 20K U of I students register for 1,300 seats for Obama speech
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
More News