Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and breezy Sunday. Highs in the low 90s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Heat index between 92 and 97 degrees. High: 91, Low: 74: Few showers, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 67: Isolated storms, temperatures in the 70s by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62: Low humidity. High: 78, Low: 59Sunny, temperatures in the 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 63: Sunny and nice. High: 86, Low: 64: Sunny and hot. High: 88, Low: 69