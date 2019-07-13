Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, chance of isolated storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pleasant temperatures with mostly clear skies Friday evening. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 68

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 87, Low: 71

Monday: Sunny and humid. High: 93, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 91, Low: 71

Wednesday: Hot with isolated storms possible. High: 88, Low: 72

Thursday: Hot and humid with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 73

Friday: Humid with possible scattered storms. High: 94, Low: 74



