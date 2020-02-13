Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot, gusty wind, strong storms possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is an AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with gusty wind and strong storms possible. Highs around 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Hot with gusty wind and storms. High: 90, Low: 69

Wednesday: Windy with a few showers. High: 79, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 80, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 81, Low: 57

Saturday: MOstly snny, showers early, cooler. High: 69, Low: 53

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 54

Monday: Sunny, dry, pleasant. High: 74, Low: 57



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
