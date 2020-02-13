CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is an AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with gusty wind and strong storms possible. Highs around 90.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Hot with gusty wind and storms. High: 90, Low: 69
Wednesday: Windy with a few showers. High: 79, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 80, Low: 58
Friday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 81, Low: 57
Saturday: MOstly snny, showers early, cooler. High: 69, Low: 53
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 54
Monday: Sunny, dry, pleasant. High: 74, Low: 57
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot, gusty wind, strong storms possible
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News