Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, hazy sunshine Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot with hazy sunshine Thursday. Highs in the low 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Hot, hazy sunshine. High: 91, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, hot, not too humid. High: 92, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 65

Sunday: Sunny, hot, still dry. High: 92, Low: 68

Monday: Sunny, even hotter. High 94, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 93, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, a few storms. High: 91, Low: 71



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
