Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid Monday, scattered showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid Monday, with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: A few storms. High 90, Low: 69

Tuesday: Few storms. High: 87, Low: 70

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 86, Low: 72

Thursday: Stray storm. High: 85, Low: 68

Friday: Mainly dry. High: 88, Low: 69

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 88, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 92, Low: 71



