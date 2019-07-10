Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid with afternoon storms possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid Wednesday with isolated storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low-90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Hot, muggy. Isolated p.m. storms possible High: 92, Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly clear, falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 59

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 73

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 87, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 93, Low: 73

Tuesday: Hot with storms late in the day. High: 91, Low: 71



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
See new restaurants coming to Taste of Chicago
4 charged after stolen car crashes on Near South Side
End of the Road: Volkswagen to stop producing Beetle vehicle this week
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
Photo of Rogers Park sex assault suspect released
Show More
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
Chicago Mercy Hospital attack part of new Secret Service threat assessment
Man charged with DUI in West Side crash that injured 2 CPD officers
American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid critical shortage
Toddler fell through open window on cruise ship: attorney
More TOP STORIES News