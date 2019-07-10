Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid with afternoon storms possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid Wednesday with isolated storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low-90s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot, muggy. Isolated p.m. storms possible High: 92, Low: 69Mostly clear, falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 59: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 71: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 73Humid, few storms. High: 87, Low: 72: Sunny and warm. High: 93, Low: 73: Hot with storms late in the day. High: 91, Low: 71