CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid Wednesday with strong storms after 3 p.m. Highs in the low-90s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Strong storms late in the day. High: 92, Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly clear, falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 59
Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 71
Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 73
Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 87, Low: 72
Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 93, Low: 73
Tuesday: Hot with storms late in the day. High: 91, Low: 71
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid with afternoon storms Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News