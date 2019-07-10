Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid with afternoon storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid Wednesday with strong storms after 3 p.m. Highs in the low-90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Strong storms late in the day. High: 92, Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly clear, falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 59

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 73

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 87, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 93, Low: 73

Tuesday: Hot with storms late in the day. High: 91, Low: 71



