Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid with evening storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid with a few evening storms. Highs around 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Humid, a few evening storms. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Sunny, humid, stray storms. High: 92, Low: 66

Thursday: Sunny, hot, hazy. High: 93, Low: 70

Friday: Sunny and hot. High: 90, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 88, Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny, hot, steamy. High: 94, Low: 73

Monday: Sunny, hot but not as humid. High 95, Low: 72



